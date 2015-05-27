Wisła Krakow football hooligans give Nazi salutes at Roma Lazio derby match

Polish football hooligans from Wisła brought shame on their club and country when they attended a derby match in Italy – and posed for photographs giving Nazi salutes.
The hooligans were at the match between Lazio and Roma on May 25, at the invitation of the supporters of the former club.
Roma won the match 2-1, securing their place in next season’s Champions League, and dashing Lazio’s hopes of making it to the prestigious European club competition.
After the match, there were riots in the streets, and at least two Roma fans were taken to hospital with knife wounds.
Wisła and Lazio have a formal ‘fans’ alliance’. The Wisła Fans Society website reported on April 27 that they had agreed the pact, and a delegation of Lazio fans attended the Wisła match against Kielce.
A statement published at the time reads: “Good relations, prevailing for a long time between the two teams, have been transformed into friendship. The agreement will be ratified at the next Roma derby.
“[We] maintain official contacts from abroad only with Lazio, and theirs are the only foreign colours that you can wear on Reymonta [the Krakow street on which Wisła is based]. The colours of Roma will be treated as [those of] our neighbour from across the Błonia [Cracovia – Wisła’s arch-rivals].”
How quickly the past is forgotten…..
Zapomnieliście chłopcy, ze tak właśnie salutowali ci, którzy mordowali waszych dziadziow i wasze babcie? Czy nie uczyliscie się w ogóle historii? Wstydcie się.
Dlaczego “salut rzymski” jest zakazanym pozdrowieniem?
This is absolutely unbelievable. Don’t these people have the slightest knowledge of history? About what the fascist-saluting German Army did to Poland from 1939 to 1945? I’ve just been reading about the Nazi massacres of civilians in the 1944 Warsaw Uprising. I wonder how many of these football fans had relatives who were murdered during the war? Hardly any family escaped some kind of tragedy.
And whose idea was it to black out the fans’ eyes? They didn’t seem particularly shy for the photographer.
I think if you look at football fans across Europe, you will quickly draw parallels between them and Islamic fundamentalists. Both absolute morons.
Los mismos familiares que sufrieron a estos asesinos hace 70 años los tenían que cremar.
Its the il saluto romano, not nazi salut.
It ‘was’ the Roman Salute. Like the swastika, it no longer belongs to its original owners. Both were appropriated by and continue to represent Hitler’s Nazi regime in Germany.
Yes they were used by Hitler’s Nazi Germany but the Lazio fans (and some Roma fans) use it in it’s original sense and the fact that it was also used by Mussolini which is considered by many Romans and Italians of being a great leader. I’m not saying this is right or that he was a great leader but that is a fact.. Nota bene Il Duce (The Leader) built the Stadio Olympico where the games are played. The fact that most people associate it with Nazi, Germany, Hitler (or all of them) does not mean that it represents it in all cases especially considering that it was used in Rome where it was invented. Just want to set the facts straight
Maybe it was originally Roman as you say, but you also said yourself that most people associate the salute with Nazi Germany.
Are the Wisla fans happy with that? Remember the BBC using that kind of behaviour when they broadcast their ‘Stadiums of Hate’ programme? Some of the foreign journalists seemed quite eager for any sensational story which would prove that Eastern Europeans are all savages.
And what happened at the actual championships? If I remember correctly, they were quite successful. The football fans ought to think twice before they give people an excuse to write them all off as nothing more than hooligans.
To me it is a Nazi salute. My father was shooting Nazi saluting b@$t@rd$ like this during the war; my uncles, AK members, were shooting collaborators. These morons bring shame to my father’s generation and on all those who lost their lives fighting for Poland’s freedom.
What’s the point in giving them so much attention ?