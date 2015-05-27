Wisła Krakow football hooligans give Nazi salutes at Roma Lazio derby match

Polish football hooligans from Wisła brought shame on their club and country when they attended a derby match in Italy – and posed for photographs giving Nazi salutes.

The hooligans were at the match between Lazio and Roma on May 25, at the invitation of the supporters of the former club.

Roma won the match 2-1, securing their place in next season’s Champions League, and dashing Lazio’s hopes of making it to the prestigious European club competition.

After the match, there were riots in the streets, and at least two Roma fans were taken to hospital with knife wounds.

Wisła and Lazio have a formal ‘fans’ alliance’. The Wisła Fans Society website reported on April 27 that they had agreed the pact, and a delegation of Lazio fans attended the Wisła match against Kielce.

A statement published at the time reads: “Good relations, prevailing for a long time between the two teams, have been transformed into friendship. The agreement will be ratified at the next Roma derby.

“[We] maintain official contacts from abroad only with Lazio, and theirs are the only foreign colours that you can wear on Reymonta [the Krakow street on which Wisła is based]. The colours of Roma will be treated as [those of] our neighbour from across the Błonia [Cracovia – Wisła’s arch-rivals].”

[via Inside Poland]

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)