Dear Luiza: Prince Iron heart?

Nov 202013
 

Dear Luiza,

I’m a mature fellow of 47, and recently single. I am amazingly successful at picking up women, but they always seem to have ‘issues,’ such as alcohol, drugs or psychological problems. I really miss a relationship with a ‘normal’ woman. How do I pick the right one? Since I have become single, I have started to contact call-girls, sometimes 20 years younger than myself. Is it because I’m missing something in my life?

Love

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, or should I say Prince Iron heart?

You attract women with issues, because you have Knight-in-Shining-Armour-Syndrome. A knight will always spot a victim. If he didn’t, he’d have to put his own issues in the spotlight.

It’s an unconscious strategy you have. By picking a partner who’s got it worse than you, you avoid turning the attention on yourself, and you feel like a hero as long as you can cheer her up. The trouble is that the victim becomes more of a victim, and you the saviour, becomes more and more frustrated that your heroic efforts produce no results.

You buy young escort girls instead, because there are no obvious expectations or obligations on you… or so you think. They too are victims, though I am sure you are really nice and keen they should ‘also enjoy themselves’ so you don’t leave with a bad conscience.

My advice would be for you to make good use of your time as a single man by working with yourself, so you can attract a different type of woman next time.

An important step is to begin therapy. Now is the time to get to know yourself. The archetypal image of the dragon that needs to be slain before you get to the treasure, can also be interpreted as the dragon you carry within yourself.

I wish you all the courage you will need.

Yours, Luiza

(Visited 346 times, 1 visits today)

  2 Responses to “Dear Luiza: Prince Iron heart?”

  1. Andrei says:
    November 20, 2013 at 7:06 pm

    Single at 47? Happy times! How about finding a ‘Lavah’?

    Reply
  2. Musilova says:
    May 17, 2017 at 1:41 am

    Hello Arquarius, I am here sigle, brazilian,34 age, And be happy.

    Reply

 Leave a Reply

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

(required)

(required)

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close