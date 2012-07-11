Study at the Cracow School of Art and Fashion Design

Are you a budding fashion photographer, or fashion designer? Fancy trying your hand at Haute Couture needlework or jewellery design? Take yourself down to the Cracow School of Art and Fashion Design for this years dazzling array of Summer courses in English.
The Cracow School of Art and Fashion Design (also known as KSA) is offering short courses in fashion photography, choreography, sewing, visual merchandising and many other disciplines, plus fashion design workshops. New this year are courses in Batik technique and DIY.
KSA is made up of five schools: the School of Fashion Design (SAPU), the School of Photography (SKF), the School of Interior Design and Space Company (SPC), the SPOT Acting School and the School of Visual Merchandising (SVM).
KSA has been providing top fashion and design education for 15 years now. Full time students take two-and-half-year, full time programmes, but the school also offers a multitude of part-time and short-term courses.
SAPU graduates have made their way onto the prize lists at numerous international fashion events, and SAPU itself has been awarded the Silver Loop prize for its contributions to the Polish fashion industry.
See the full Summer course programme on the KSA website.
Av study in nigeria before,if d school is offerin scholarship pls i want to further moreeee,tanxxx
I wnt d sch to offer me a scholarship,cos av studies fashion here in nigeria,i wnt to further more,tanx
Are you interested in helping others? Can you handle and care for people who learn differently and have other behavioral problems? Do you want to make a difference in a young child’s life? If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, then you might consider a career in special education. Below is a breakdown of the short and long-term responsibilities of a special education teacher.
Please am a fashion designer student here in cairo i will like to fine out how to apply for designing and photographer course as soon as possible.thank you
Sorry please as i said am designer and i can be the field of designing teacher and also am a ghanaian base in cairo thank you
I’ m going to start study this year, because I have always dreamed abotu being the fashion designer:) So – this school is the best for me. I think that way, becuase their graduate won the Fashion Culture – something incredible.
i want to enrol for fashion design and art.what are the requirements
Hi, Interested in 01 year fashion foundation course in Poland ,starting later this year. Thanks.