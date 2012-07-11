Study at the Cracow School of Art and Fashion Design

Are you a budding fashion photographer, or fashion designer? Fancy trying your hand at Haute Couture needlework or jewellery design? Take yourself down to the Cracow School of Art and Fashion Design for this years dazzling array of Summer courses in English.

The Cracow School of Art and Fashion Design (also known as KSA) is offering short courses in fashion photography, choreography, sewing, visual merchandising and many other disciplines, plus fashion design workshops. New this year are courses in Batik technique and DIY.

KSA is made up of five schools: the School of Fashion Design (SAPU), the School of Photography (SKF), the School of Interior Design and Space Company (SPC), the SPOT Acting School and the School of Visual Merchandising (SVM).

KSA has been providing top fashion and design education for 15 years now. Full time students take two-and-half-year, full time programmes, but the school also offers a multitude of part-time and short-term courses.

SAPU graduates have made their way onto the prize lists at numerous international fashion events, and SAPU itself has been awarded the Silver Loop prize for its contributions to the Polish fashion industry.

See the full Summer course programme on the KSA website.

