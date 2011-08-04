Muslims at Home in Poland?

Experts on Islam and Muslim activists came together for a panel at the Joseph Tischner European University in Krakow in July to share personal stories of the Muslim experience in Poland, and how it is changing with the influence of the Arab Spring.
“Muslims should feel as comfortable in Poland as they do in their native countries. But do they actually feel this way? Is it easy to be a Muslim in Poland and to practise Islam in our country?” asked Dr. Konrad Pedziwiatr, an associate professor at the university, who led the discussion titled: “Muslims in Poland: Do Muslims Feel at Home?”
The Małopolska region, which includes Krakow, is home to about 300 Muslim families. Between 25,000 and 40,000 Muslims live in Poland. People of Syrian, Egyptian and Turkish origin play an important role in the community organisations, said panel experts. Muslim communities have lived in Poland continuously since the 14th century when Tatars settled in the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth, but many of the current Muslim population arrived after 1970.
Panelist Urszula Chlopicka-Khan, a Muslim Pole from Lublin, said of her experiences: “I am a Pole. There is more that connects me with Polish than with Arabic culture. I don’t think about whether I do or do not belong in Poland. This is my home. But there are people that want to chase me out and they tell me that straight out. Where am I supposed to go?”
Dr. Beata Abdallah-Krzepkowska, a Muslim Pole from Katowice who teaches at the University of Silesia said: “We are looked at as outsiders. This comes from a stereotype that a Pole is a Catholic – not necessarily true. It’s hard for some people to understand that we are at home. We’re not tied to any Muslim countries.”
Dr. Hayssam Obeidat, a Jordanian-born, Middle Eastern Studies professor at Jagiellonian University said of his own experiences: “I don’t meet discrimination. Many Muslims in Poland are well-educated, most of them are working, and do not meet discrimination at work or at university. I studied here, I get grants without problems. No one makes judgments as to me being an Arab or a Muslim. In my personal situation, I feel comfortable in Poland.”
However, Dr. Obeidat believes the general Polish attitude towards Muslims has become more aggressive, and that US attitudes affect Poles: “The US has a strong influence on Poles’ opinions. There was a change among Poles after Sept. 11.” Dr. Obeidat said that in 2003 he organised an Arab cultural event where: “We dressed students in hijab,” which includes a head scarf worn by some Muslim women, “and they met such aggression. Before, that attitude didn’t exist. After Sept. 11, I think Poles changed 180 degrees.”
Audience member Mahmoud Vahedian, 29, from Iran said he felt safe in Polish cities, but has experienced discrimination. He recounted an incident in which he and friends, one a Muslim woman wearing hijab, were harassed by “security guards” in Warsaw’s Old Town.
Dr. Pedziwiatr shared another experience of a Muslim woman in Poland, also wearing hijab: “One of the leaders of the Muslim community in Warsaw told me that a Muslim woman was on a tram when another passenger got off, saying, ‘I’m not sharing a space with terrorists.’” Part of the problem is that “most of the information Poles have about Islam comes from the media,” which in Poland frequently portrays Muslims as terrorists and plays off Muslim stereotypes, said Dr. Pedziwiatr.
But Polish attitudes towards Muslims may be changing again, particularly with Poles watching the Arab Spring. “The relationship between Poles and Muslims is dependent upon what’s happening abroad. The Arab Spring is an important event for Poles,” said Dr. Pedziwiatr. “They are following what’s been happening in the Arab world – that Muslims are normal people who want the same rights and freedoms as we do.”
Muslims’ situation in Poland is also improving with the growing visibility of Muslim activists. “Muslims are shaping the debates about Islam in Poland. This is something that didn’t happen before. The leadership of the community consists mostly of doctors, university professors, engineers. They are at the forefront of what’s going on.”
Panelist Musa Czachorowski, spokesperson for the Muslim Religious Union (Muzułmański Związek Religijny) and Chief Editor of Muzułmanie Rzeczpospolitej, said people outside Poland are often surprised there is a Muslim community here: “A friend was at a conference in Belgium a few years ago. The conference was about assimilation. There were Muslims from all over. My friend asked, ‘Why didn’t you invite Muslims from Poland?’” to which the shocked response was: “You have Muslims?”
Dr. Pedziwiatr said Muslim and Polish communities need to see and hear Muslim activists speaking on Muslim issues. “It’s a very complicated picture. It’s important to show that these people are real, that they have interesting things to say. The community is getting internal integration, and is starting to have leverage in public, political debates. The community is getting more organised.”
you have a very bad concept about muslims, Muslims are not bad at all, islam is the best religion on earth, and this is the only Reglion how give respect for woman, you know, basic teaching is this
paradise is under the feet of your mother,(if your respect your mother, you love your mother, you serve your mother then you will get paradise)
we donot leave our mothers when they are old, we love whole humanity
if any one save one life, he save whole mankind, this is teaching of Islam.
i hope you will reconsider your opinion, i lived in poland for two monthes with a family, and they loved me so much, i get only message of love from poland, thats why i love poland
“How dreadful are the curses which Mohammedanism lays on its votaries! Besides the fanatical frenzy, which is as dangerous in a man as hydrophobia in a dog, there is this fearful fatalistic apathy. The effects are apparent in many countries. Improvident habits, slovenly systems of agriculture, sluggish methods of commerce, and insecurity of property exist wherever the followers of the Prophet rule or live. A degraded sensualism deprives this life of its grace and refinement; the next of its dignity and sanctity. The fact that in Mohammedan law every woman must belong to some man as his absolute property, either as a child, a wife, or a concubine, must delay the final extinction of slavery until the faith of Islam has ceased to be a great power among men. Individual Moslems may show splendid qualities – but the influence of the religion paralyses the social development of those who follow it. No stronger retrograde force exists in the world. Far from being moribund, Mohammedanism is a militant and proselytizing faith. It has already spread throughout Central Africa, raising fearless warriors at every step; and were it not that Christianity is sheltered in the strong arms of science, the science against which it had vainly struggled, the civilization of modern Europe might fall, as fell the civilization of ancient Rome.”
I understand your fears from muslims, but we can not decide that all of them are dangrous… Hitler was christian, should i say all christians are bad?
I’m from Kraków, actually you can’t spot muslim walking down the street. There are very few of them here. I can tell you that young people are extremly islamophobic, almost everyone here is racist. Also, you can’t support family living off a social money (welfare) from our goverment (like muslims do in rest of UE), because it’s not enough to even rent a flat.
I’m pretty sure we will stop this madness because I can see that everyday we are more aware of problem with islam. I and my friends openly hate them and we don’t have any pressure like the rest of UE has to be tolerant.
i appreciate your concerns and feelings, anyone with little feeling and respect for their community would feel the same.
but dont you think your words show so much anger and frustration and no respect to your fellow humans.
for example: you know very well what British Thinks about Polish people in UK. if you dont know a lot about it, take my words for it, as i am Muslim British and can verify that they show more anger and frustrations about Polish people in UK, they believe these polish are taking their jobs and getting huge Benefits such as Job seekers allowance. housing benefits, income support etc
Now do you think, we should hate polish people because British think like this
we should not judge people or pass our judgements
any one educated, with little knowledge and respect for themeless or others would never pass judgements based on what people think or say.
I am sorry but i can confirm and verify that you know NOTHING or very little about Muslims
i hope you will change your mind.
there is a one book called QURAN (the wisdom) (the awareness)
this is a book which have changed many native Europeans, American’s life and believe
if you have not read this BOOK, how can you be honest with yourself and pass any comments about group of people without knowing about them.
you find this book in your own language and then decide any one who reads this book and lives his life according to this book can be a bad person.
Please do not generalize all Muslims in one Basket,Religion does not always change your personality,like love and hate,this is what you learn from your parent.The comments of hate you are portraying based on propaganda will saturate your heart with more hate and you will leave this planet having an ignorant view,Please study history and know for yourself the history of Muslim,for few Thugs who murders people in the name of Islam,they are not Muslim,they are enemy of Islam. From Adam,Moses,Jesus,David, and Muhammad prohibited hurting another Human being even in words because hurting one human being is equal to hurting all the Humanity(Muhammad).
During Crusade it was the King of England who slaughtered women .Children ans Innocent people,Salahuddin the Muslim Leader offered his own Horse to the King( Salahuddin’s enemy) as his Horse was injured.In Spain Muslim preserved the secularism but please study the period of Queen Isabela and see what happened to Jewish people.Some of teh Major Science including Chemistry and Algebra came from Muslims.Please study,study and study and make your own judgement,Thank You.May the Craetor bless you with understanding and take off the hate you have for your fellow Humanbeing.
Mat Alamo, I would love to believe you are right. But thousands of Christians already paid the highest price, being killed by Muslims. So, from Polish point of view, if you want to be safe keep Muslims away. With regards Artur.
I think ay good religious person should not talk like how you are talking,why should you hate Muslims to an extend of thinking about them being deported,we are all humans and we all have different believes,and within our believes we have oposeers,and also there are problem within us,never try to be one,you should love all and have a pure heart for people with that God to can forgive you your sins.try to change what you have in mind,muslims are not bad people.
Its people like you that made me want to see if polish people are as ignorant and stupid as you…..i was proven wrong every polish person i met was kind and loving. My faith islam teaches me humanity and worship god and god alone. I visited mass and stood there listening to the talks of prophet Abraham (ibrahim) pbuh i was the only one with a head scarf same as the virgin mary. Every person there was present for almighty colour religion faith didnt matter qe were all there. I went to a beach full of bikinis and speedos i dont wear a burkini so wore my trousers top and my hijab. Didnt feel uncomfortable at all. I didnt mind being around people who dress different to me thats their choice and i waa happy to be a part of so much fun. I broke bounderies people like you try to close. I even brought a little polish boy ice cream he asked me about my hijab and i explained what it was andyou know what he said. He said its like what mary wears but you wore it really kool. I wore it in a turban style. Your ignorance wont stop people like me spreading love and kindess in the name of god.
just to remind you the two major world wars that the history witness the muslim were not involved.over five million were dead and victim as a result ot the second world war and it was all chritians between them selves.as a muslim i always thought that war was an act of eivil but i had never blame christianity for this wars.christianity is a religion of peace as well as islam.
i am polish and i am muslim woman, but does it mea thatn i can not live in poland?
i was christian and (i’m sorry but i must laugh) really christianity is a religion of peace????????????
if you (i mean evrybody who think that) would read in the history, you would find so much about
crucades. they killed everyone… old people, women, children…
muslim wariors saved so many lifes. they didn’t kill everyone, just wariors. not children, not women, not old people.
i’m wondering, that noone says anything about George bush yet….. the biggest humans killer!!! look what usa did in his history vietnam Japan Iraq Afghanistan and even in the UK he was giving weapons to IRF against UK , Usa alone which a christine country killed in millions and they weep about few thousands muslim killers
Now look is this even so called Jesus who were told be a loving god he says in your every own bible
“those who do not accept my authority beheaded them in other words cut their throat ”
Read your bible and then talk about other religious
Bravo !!! I couldn’t agree with you more about the horrors inflicted upon humanity by the christian faith establishment.
But by the same token, be fair and discuss the evil verses of Qur’an where those who do not follow the teaching of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) should be slaughtered… And why don;t you talk about the countless innocent women and children raped, beaten and killed by their loving Muslim husbands?
The sad truth is that all religions are the root of all evil and violence in the world and all of them, without exception, are man-made fairy tales with the sole purpose of controlling the minds of ignorant masses. God was created by men … not the other way around.
Just because a lie is repeated over and over again during hundreds of years …. unfortunately it doesn’t make it true but it merely has the same credibility as an urban legend.
This is the 21st century with all its profound knowledge, undisputed discoveries and scientific achievements. Come join us, why don’t you?
May Allah bless you and your family.I would refrain from making judgment on other religion,but I am happy to tell the Muslim contributions to this planet.Susanna is commenting on propaganda that she hears on Radio and TV and she probably making a mistake to distinguish fact from Fiction.If she studies life of Jesus(PBUH) and Muhammad (PBUH) she will finf many truth.Just one example when Jesus was crucified according to Bibble (out of many) Jesus looked up to Allah and said “Elahi ,why have you foresaken me? If Jesus was the Trinity and GOD which Elahi he was looking for? Then She could study the Role of Salahuddin during the crusade,the rule of Muslim in different parts of the world,Calipha Omar(PBUH)’s rule etc.So we will say our side what is good or bad let the reader make their own Judjment.Thank You.Jajak Allah Khayran.
You are misguided by the lies,read history and be more informed by studying books by reputed writers. , do not make up your mind & comment based only on what Larry King or Wolf Blitzer in CNN or Fox or NBC says.Stop listening to the Goebbels media in many countries which they do for ratings and other motives .Let me re-confirm ,Truth will set everyone free.Please study & STOP.
Susanna King has to look a bit deeper into the muslim history and islamic ideologies in order to know the truth. Muslims around the world need to build the same character which our forefathers had in order to spread the true message of Islam. Let’s work hard to make our image clear…
and here i will ask Susanna King: are you christian?… if yes: why are you not covered (hair and head)? Your Jesus said in the Bibel: cur the hair by the woman who doesn’t cover the head!!!!! so i think Susanna should learn first about her relogion, than about islam. and on the end compare the both religions and see how many things are same.
We are not terrorists and the muslims in the past were not terrorists who ruled the world for centuries because of there character which impressed the people.
My wide guess is that Susanna doesn’t wear a scarf because she no longer lives in 200 AD Arabia…. Plus it really isn’t that hot in Poland (most of the year). And why should she? After all, with extreme exceptions, we live in a civilized modern society where most men manage to control their animal-like sexual instincts and can live in perfect harmony with women treating them as equal partners and without having uncontrollable need to jump their bones each time they see their hair.
Did you know that the Middle East is by far the highest consumer of woman’s make up in the world? Why is that? Why on one hand Muslim women follow the teachings of Islam and cover their bodies (highly disputable among Muslim women everywhere) – main pretext for doing so is not to tempt men into sinful thoughts…. On the other hand they wear so much make up (some is so exaggerated as if they were preparing for a burlesque cabaret in the red district of Paris) – to “subtly” invite the attention of a passer-by.
Can it BE anymore hypocritical ????
And let me ask you this, are you following all of the rules articulated by the Holy Quar’an? Can you honestly say that ? Because I’ve loved long enough in the Muslim countries but I am yet to meet a single individual who follow Quar’an teachings to the letter. So, if some rules must be obeyed but some can be skipped… Who decided which is which?
Please don’t answer this question. It is rhetorical… Thousands of Muslims including leading clerics and scholars dispute this very issue since ages.
PS. Since you so eagerly invite Susanna to wear a scarf like it says in the Bible (which we all know is the truth… NOT!!), how should she treat her slaves ? Any advice on that? Because the Bible provides plenty….
Abrahamic religions are nothing but a set of subjectively selected and highly disputed rules derived from myth writings such as the Bible, Tora and Quar’an
“We have, without doubt, sent down the Reminder and We will assuredly guard it [from corruption].} (Al-Hijr 15:9)”
So my taking is, If we fail to clean the name of Islam,Allah will,
do not be afraid of telling and spreading the truth about Allah and his Prophets from Adam,Moses,Jesus and the last Muhammad(pbu all) Thank you.
… you mean, the crusades is the answers? It worked for our christian forefathers….
there are ample of mistakes in bible..For example in genesis chapter it says that vegetation was created one day bfore the creation which is completely wrong..The other verse says that jesus stood on a mountain nd could see the whole world which is again unscientific..according to bible Earth is flat which which catholics strict blvd for decades..nd there are many more mistakes..word of God can nvr contain mistakes..
Also it is bcoz of media that islam is getting some bad images..When war between the protest and catholics took place in Ireland the which took thousands of lifes the media used the term ‘troubles’ instead of christian militant. but when a muslim does a crime regardless of its nature the media wholeheartedly and easily use the term ISLAMIST MILITANTS..This is extremely funny..Finally i wud like to tel dis to my christians brother and sister that one who does not believe in jesus can nver b a muslim bt the one who believs hm to b the son of god can also not b a muslim!! (i am from india)
i am a true Muslim and i always condemn the attacks on non Muslims or even on muslims by Non- Muslim as in Burma, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine and in whole world.
there are some bad peoples in Muslims and also in other Religions, because of those Stupid Peoples we cant ask that whole the religion is bad, peoples can be good or bad but religion cant be bad ever.
as a Muslim we respect all the religions not the peoples at all.
Even in Islam we can’t protect bad peoples in our religion too.
Hope you understand.
May Allah bless you and succeeded you in all your wishes.
A very wise men once said : With or without religion, you would have good people doing good things and evil people doing evil things. But for good people to do evil things, that takes religion.
You clown. You cowards will never get rid of us. Alhamdulillah (All praise be to God) that so many Polish brothers and sisters are finding the beauty of Islam.
Michal, you’re right and so is susanna king. Sorry but live where you live, I don’t mind you at all, I don’t mind muslims visiting Poland for a short time, hell, I don’t even mind if PL-muslim couples falling in love and living together in our country (happens). No. I am not racist. I am just against globalisation and against other cultures flooding us. That’s all.
Live in peace and all the best to you.
To all muslim brother and sister i have been asking my self this question why is it so had to see moquest in poland have been in poland for 6 month now i never one day pray in a moquest i also miss the friday pray which is very had for me to miss the jumat,why is poland so week for this beautifull region lislam.i wish to meet a lot of muslim brother in poland.
O Allah save all the muslim from your punishment ,and dont put us amongst the people who dont believe in you and the day of Resurrection the people who are the zanlimun,polytheists and wrong doers Ameen
I live in UK and my neighbours are Polish, they are the best neighbours I’ve ever had.
My appeal to the Polish people is, don’t be fooled in to believing the very Anti Muslim Media, Muslims are very peaceful and caring people.
Sooo i’m Polish and i (currently at least) have NOTHING against muslims that currently live in Poland.
Mostly because i have yet to meet one outside of several glances when i was in the UK.
Note that the muslim minority in Poland is rather small and therefore not troublesome… yet.
However people still hear a lot of… well let’s say crazyness when it comes to muslims… you know the usual christian girl soaked with acid here, rape there, church burning over there.
People are cautious and there might be a strong response when the first bombs detonates in the crowd.
I fear that all this might eventually end with a kristallnacht when people finally have enough and stop caring if that muslim on hand is a homicidal god fearing idiot or not.
your chat i can find it between any two people who cant hold the right conversation..
First, i am muslim.. And i work for one peaceful world.. I live in kuwait, and i visit poland.. I share food and gifts with my polish friends family, which they are Christians and Jews… And they invite me to wedding, me and my mather which she wairing Hijab and covers hir hair..
The question for you is, did jesus Christian? If he is Christian, which he belong to, protestant or catholic?
Christ is not christianity, christianity is not the christian people… And for that, we cant judge region because of the peoples behavior who follow him..
I am muslim but i dont agree with 11/9..
If though, than whole christians blams of Hitler gults!!!
Love for all of you.
I am muslim.. and i give you my voice..
man who moves by religion always makes war and kill each other.. all religion was like this.. from Adams sons till now.. this is CRUSADES comes after the CHRISTIANITY, which it is the must PEACEFUL religion have ever found.. while the christ said “LOVE YOUR ENEMIES” & “WHO is KILLING BY THE SWORD, BY THE SWORD HE WILL BE KILLED. but still we saw how English and Spaish POPs blissed the SWORDS and the Soldiers who are going to (KILL) native amrican, by th name of christianity.. GOD IS LOVE.
so the same is hapening for muslims..
belive me.. many muslimes want to have like europe countries.. nd the feel more safe and comfurtable there..
religion is not the people.. as the christianity not the christions, and the christions “Belivers” not CHRIST,, as the CHrist not christian tooo.
the same.. profet Mohammad not the Islam.. Islam not the muslims.. there is big defrance..
the secret of why muslims countries not so good as the europe is or west… let me say it for you:
europe was verry bad in the dark ages.. while the islamic countries was the TOP that days..
not the europ is free from the church, they have (Civilian) law not (religios) law.
What you people are doing now is very dangerous. So you guys will not be allowed to do the things you do in western europe.
Dont blame Media for everything. As if your muslim brothers are not bombing innocent peple in the name of peacefull religion.
Never think Poles will allow you people to build mosques. Dont bother to justify. You dont have place here.
Make your own country your playground for your activities not in our country
I will not belittle myself to justify your comment but it is what it is,It does not matter,what the tunnel visioned Thugs(by words or by actions),think or do,but for good people with wider vision and open minds, there is no boundary in this Flat world and day and age. Mosque,Church,Synagogues do not kill, it is the people worshiping inside those cement structures commits the crimes (either words or in actions) and people like you sometimes encourage this crimes.Please stop.
I agree.. like all the politicians people.. they speace about peace while they are getting ready to fight in wars..
america and russia they are talking about peace.. while they are getting ready to fight each other.. nobody want peace..
if we didnt stop this game.. and start loving each other.unless in the fourth world no body will be exist to speack about the thread world war..
STOP serving wars.
Radical Islam is responsible for honour killings and gun attacks on those “who offend Muhammad” (in reality on those who offend the feelings of attackers). It is not just people, it is people, who are radicalised Muslims. It sounds like a stranger banging on the door of a house and shouting, I want to live in your home, make me feel comfortable, let me tell you what your home should look like.
@Ahmad
If you want peace, address your fellow believers and tell them that it is wrong to kill people for Muhammad cartoons.
I am from Saudi Arabia. Ive been in Krakow for 1 year. the thing is that you can find good/bad people everywhere in this world. Poland is quite nice country, nice people too when they get to know you. I am very social person and believe me, most polish ive met think we live in tents while most of the tallest skyscrapers in the world are in the middle east. The kingdom tower (1 km tower) is being built now 30 minutes away from my house.
if i can blame somebody it would be the media.
I hope you are well. I need your help and advice, I am going to study Dentistery at the medical University of Silesia . I have almost zero information about the general life there.
Please give me your advice.
Can you answer me a simple question ? Is there allowed to build up a church in Saudi Arabia ???
If not , whats the reason ?? Should Poland refuse to build mosques based on the same principle ??
Apples and oranges. You can not compare the two for a simple, and rather obvious reason. Saudi Arabia is not a democracy. And it most certainly doesn’t provide its citizen with many basic human right including freedom of speech or religion. Poland does. It is a free and democratic country (after centuries of fierce fighting and bloodshed). Now that Poland earned this right it is somewhat obligated to extend this right to all its citizens and residents. It’s “catch 22” as witnessed in many other democratic countries such as Denmark, Canada, Australia, Germany, to name a few. The fundamental conflict of ideology and lifestyles is caused be people from un-democratic countries / societies using those hard earned freedoms to enforce their own un-democratic and medieval values on to those who reject them. Hence, for instance, a Pakistani Muslim immigrant woman filing a lawsuit against the Canadian government for forcing her to remove her burka to take the Canadian citizenship oath. I really don’t know how these democratic societies can fairly deal with this paradox. Good luck!
Ahmed, there is no paradox. Saudi Arabian laws are actually Sharia plus some Muslim tradition. If you do not agree with them why are you Muslim? If you are Muslim, then you agree with Saudi laws. There can be no third option. And before you demand that more mosques be built in Europe, go to Saudi Arabia and convince them to build at least two churches.
We, Europeans have seen enough of Muslim practises. We have seen honour killings, harassment of women who do not look Muslim, suicide bombers and gun attacks on unarmed civilians. We do not want this in Europe.
@ Daniel, see how your prejudice have blinded your fair interpretation of what I saying here. This is part of the problem which western democracies will have to face. I’m not a Muslim. I’m a free-thinking naturalist. Born and raised in Poland. And I’m very familiar with Saudi Arabia having travelled there extensively and frequently. Regrettably it’s not all as black and white as you are suggesting and finding peaceful solution to the challenges in Europe, USA and other democratic and (somewhat) secular societies will be very difficult. I hope they will succeed.
Dear Jeddah, just have a good look at the laws of your country, how they treat non Muslims and those who want to leave Islam. Does this have to do with the media? Do the media forbid to build churches and other non Muslim temples in Saudi Arabia?
I am a British Muslim just my high school, I have been accepted at the Medical University of Silesia – Poland to study a Dentistry. I know no one in this place , I need to know the following information:
1- can I rent a small clean studio flat near the University ?
2- are they any Muslim community in this place?
3- Can I find Halel meT in this city ?
Please update me with the Information that you know.
Could any one lives in poland help and advise me on some confusing stuff. As I am planning to move to wroclaw city soon .
Waiting for your help .
“Muslims should feel as comfortable in Poland as they do in their native countries.”
Should? Is it a responsibility of Polish people and their government to make Muslims feel at home in Poland? How about Muslims themselves? Do they make non Muslims feel comfortable in non Muslim countries with sizable Muslim minorities?
Let us not forget that the ultimate goal of Islam is a world Khaliphate. In their mindset all people are supposed to be Muslim, so whatever you do to please them, Muslims will eventually want to convert Poland into an Islamic country.
So let’s begin from the fact that Muslims should respect and accept the culture of their host nation. Because it is they who are newcomers. In most Muslim countries those who are not Muslims do not feel comfortable. In fact, in some countries people can face capital punishment if they convert from Islam to Christianity. This shows the basics of the Muslim mentality: they consider themselves superior to other religions. In many Muslim countries it is forbidden for Christians to pray in public, to preach, to distribute the Gospel. I think this should be addressed and resolved before Muslims claim it’s someone else’s responsibility to make them feel comfortable in non Muslim countries.
Poland won’t let Muslims swamp and destroy their country and culture. Our people has strong identity and won’t back down. You come to our country and follow our rules and respect our culture. You won’t get away with it in this country. People will actually fight back.
Every religion teach us to be good..
I dont think ur a good christian girl I guess..
So many hatred in u..
I’m muslim & my gf from poland..she is christian..
As poland & christian people,she not so racist like u,
But still accept me as muslim & all about muslim
islam it no race
Dear People of many different religions,
Poland is a country who was fighting for its existence so ofen in the history and so bravely. We love our beloved country with our history, freedom and a present shape and we will fight for it until we die or will be free. It doesnt matter if you believe in Christianity or Islam or dont believe in any God as long as you will respect rules of social life here and our law, our culture and love to the Motherland. You are guests (if you are immigrants) or (if you are Poles but not catholic) you are our citizens so must know our law and should respect this. All of us must! There is no exceptions. If we want to build better future, if we want to develop our econonomy, if we want to be a rich country, have clever, educated people we must respect the roles and work hard. No one will do it instead of us and it will not happent itself too. It is our home and our latin europien beautifull heritage which we want to protect and embrace.
If someone who is a muslim here on the forum try to tell us that Islam is a religion of peace we understand and respect your point of view. In the same time we kindly ask you to respect our beliefs – it is our right.
No one neednt to be a muslim to be a peacefull humang being. It depends of the particular one. We, Poles are also good human beings and love our families, childreen, we work hard and we are good people in general (no matter if we are atheists or radical Catholics) so please, dont change our national identity and minds. It is worth to mention for those who dont know; Polish church is not only Catholic but in the first place is the patriotic one, it protected us during all those scary years of wars or partitions. We sing there songs about love to our Motherland. That is why it is still so strong religion here. This is the reality, the facts. So I can ensure you if you will love our country then we will love you and you will be welcome no matter of your religion or nationality…
Now you know our concerns, so hopefully you understood now that we are endless fighters for our freedom and independence.
I, as a Pole who wrote this letter, wish you all the best and hope we can stay friends building PEACE together!
I love Poland, I love it because it is filled with Polish people, not countless other nationalities. I love the religion in Poland and those who have a strong faith in Christ. and for those who don’t have a God, that is ok, because I think Poles are so loving, hospitable and just great people anyway. I love them so much I married a Polish girl.
I love Polish beer, bigos, kielbasa, countless other Pork meals, and I like seeing crosses and querky virgin marys on street corners.
Imagine taking all those away because they offended someone, and it happens in the UK. That offended someone is a Muslim, and if sharia law came in all that would be gone!
I live in the UK, and I hate what Multiculturalism is a falacy, especially with regard to Islam. In truth muliculturalism really means culture war. A war in which the strongest, most determined and most ruthless culture wins. Speak to a Hindu who witnessed the partion of India. Tell me, does Western post christian liberalism have the strength and backbone to stand up against Islam? I doubt it! Even the ultra liberal Dutch and Swedes see the Islamification of Europe as inevitable as birth rates and immigration completely change our cultural landscape. They are willing to roll over and let someone who has no right waltz in and take all that our forefathers worked, and fought for.
The Western post christian liberal believes in tolerance. It is nice to think we can all get along, and we can, but to a point, and that point where that stops is where one viewpoint threatens the other to the point of changing that culture by removing freedom, and ending life.
Words are cheap and actions speak louder than words, Islam uses such words and the Koran allows Muslims to lie, and speak of peace (A tactic known as Taqiyya, see sura 3 v 28 in the Koran for reference). (See also https://sites.google.com/site/muslimdeception/taqiyya).
Any Muslim who tells you about how peace is what islam is about is not completely lying because once the world is subduued (Islam actially means submission) there will be peace. However it is peace at ANY cost – usually the life of the Kafir/infidel (you or me, if you’re not a muslim). If you are still told this is not true then I will cite this: the policy of abrogation (http://www.meforum.org/1754/peace-or-jihad-abrogation-in-islam).i.e the latter verses in the Koran trump the earlier verses if there is a contradiction. Basically they imply that God can change his mind (not a great God, especially when you see why). For Allah likes to be peaceful and tolerant of everyone else at the beginning of the Koran (when Mohammed has few soldiers) and suddenly becomes a malevolent psychopath in the latter part of the Koran (When Mo has a mass of bloodthirstly troops). If a muslim does not know this then he is lying or doesn’t know his Koran.
So sadly because of Taqiyya, Muslims cannot be trusted, even if as individuals their intentions are honourable, we can never be sure. For this reason I feel sorry for Muslims who genuinely are decent people who want to live a normal life but because of their evil religion become tarred with the same brush as terrorists.
The obvious solution is to take a study of the Koran, and look at it from a balanced point of view, free from Imam instruction. It will drive you in one direction or another. To the Western eyes, the scriptures on subduing and killing infidels (unbelievers) is utterly abhorent to a people who believe in the teaching of Voltaire: tolerance of opinions and the sacredness of life.
However to a muslim, this is often seen as colateral damage at worst, and to others the very ideal they are looking for. Namely that they are special and better than other people and that unbelievers do not deserve to live, and that because Allah sanctions their murder it is ok. (Bit like the Nazis vs Jews). I can empathise here for as humans unfortuately we all love to hate someone (lets try not to hate the muslims here, that is not what I am about, just hate their belif system), and although we know in our hearts it is wrong we are happy if someone justifies it for us. Even the liberals love to hate the right wingers but thankfully only use names like rascist to brand people to get them to shut up rather than murder.
Christians often get tarred with the same brush (As murdering scumbags) but this is unfair because Leftists who hate any notion of God and muslims who hate anyone who doesn’t like allah alike, often choose to cite a sequence of events occuring 900 years ago namely, the crusades. Now war is brutal, and people do die in wars, and their is no excuse for war crimes, but the west has forgotten that the crusades were a result of a response to muslim aggression (murder) of Christian pilgrims, and inevitably one side will probably die if it doesn’t back down.
Furthermore, with regard to war crimes, Christians did not have a Bible to read in their own languages at the time, and had to trust the corrupt power crazed clergy who ensured that the message of “love thy neighbour”, and thou shalt not murder” etc was not passed on to their troops, and made up downright lies that to kill infidels would be an automatic passport to heaven (trusting in heroic acts rather than the finished work of Jesus death to atone for their sins). So we can at least agree that Christianity was manipulated for evil ends but is not evil in itself, unlike Islam.
But I digress, however because the Islamic religion and tradition (justification of hatred of Jews and infidels, and the domination of women) is so ingrained in the muslim psychie it is almost impossible to rehabilitate them to a normal balanced viewpoint and get them to take an honest look at the Koran and reject their religion, because unlike western thinking where religion is a part of life, Islam is their life. To deny Islam is almost to deny breathing. Because of this, second and third generations of modernate muslim imigrants in Europe are still being so easily indoctrinated into Jihadism, and even moderate muslims are committing cultural jihad by forcing everyone around them to accept them whereas they will not accept western values.
In the UK for example it is common to find so called “moderate” muslim men marrying English women and initially being allowed freedom but gradually enforcing islam and sharia law upon them. Such as forcing them to wear a veil, and making them second class citizens in their homes, and being beaten and made inferior to men.
One so called moderate informed me (my Pakistani hairdresser and I quote “this is what happens when you insult our prophet”, when fanatics murdered the US ambassador to Libya following Danish cartoons printed of his niceness; mohammed. A bit like burning down my neighbours house because somebody unrelated ignored me in the street. I love Islamic logic!
In Sweden, Stockholm has become the rape capital of Europe thanks to Muslims who see Kafir girls as spoils of war, to be treated as dhimmi (second class citizens) and although rape of muslims women would be abhorrent, it is ok to do to indigenous Swedes who are less than human.
So for these reasons and many many more I believe that Islam should be banned in Europe. I have no beef with Jews, Christians, Hindus, or Sikhs or any other religions (Other than the obvious child sacrificing Satanists) as it is incompatible the the west. To let it in is surely suicide for our culture and enslavement for our future generations as we become like evil immoral countries of the middle east.
Poland should start now as it is one of the few countries that has not yet been influenced by Islam and has a proud history of saving Europe from the barbarian hordes on September 11th 1683 (that is why bin laden chose to attack on 9/11)!
If you are a Muslim and you have read this well done for getting to the bottom of this page. Despite what you may think, I wish you no harm but I wish you freedom from your bondage. Please go read the Koran and ask yourself, is this God a God I wish to follow. We all want a merciful Father figure who loves everyone unconditionally who would sacrifice himself for us if he had to, Not an unknowable God who sacrifices us for his pleasure and whose heart is filled with hate. If there is a judgment day and I believe there will be then these acts of oppression and murder done in Gods’ name will be punished accordingly.
Poland; tolerate Islam as you would Hitlers Nazism.
I wish all Muslim countries become like Turkey.I am a Turkish and see what’s happening with Muslims break my heart.Today specially Arabs are so extremist and intolerable.I am so upsed the Islam is humiliated because of what Arabs doing.My Vife is a catholic and I respect her values because we are humanbeeing and there for should respect to each other.arabs are imposing their way to the others and I hate it.
I am from India planning to study in Krakow Poland. I want my pole Muslims to advice me Is my decision is right? One favour Muslim brother help me as I will be new to that Krakow tc ALLAH HAAFIZ PLZ HELP
well,, I am an arab guy.. i spend all my vacations in krakow, each vacation is last for 20 days at least iin krakow.. I have many friends there, I know some families and i joint them in many celbrations days… my mother wearing Hijab and we walk in street day and nights. no thing happen for us… but unlike what you are reading or watching in the media.. we saw a welcoming sign from poles.. “not the new open minded genrations” but evemn from the old genrations…
one day i remember a lady hugged my mother cuase her guaghter living and married gfrom turkish guy and she is happy with him!!
I saw few indians there,, i never talk with them, i feel they are closer to me cuase we share same culture as you know from arabian gulf..
but if you want the best places for foreigners in europe sure you will find maney big cities..
but krakow is my secret garden.. i like the rare distnation to spend my time there far away from usuale countries… its nice city and friendly people..
maybe they will not smile in your face in street,, but if you start talking with them you will find they are lovely people and good heart.
a small flat as a musque is there in krakow,, no musque as its in warsaw.
i am a muslim and i was in krakow. i had no problem it was nice to be in krakow….