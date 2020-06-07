PHOTOS: Krakow Black Lives Matter march

This afternoon over a thousand people peacefully gathered in Krakow during sporadic rain in memorial of George Floyd, a black man murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota on May 25th. (Read more here)

Demonstrators marched from a memorial site in front of the US consulate around Krakow’s Old Town to Mały Rynek, where several speeches were given (mostly by black activists) in English and Polish on the themes of racial unity and ending police racism and brutality.

See our photos below: