Sunday march for George Floyd to be held in Krakow

A peaceful march in memory of George Floyd, a black man recently murdered by US police, will be held in Krakow on Sunday afternoon.

On May 25th, white Minneapolis, Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on Floyd’s neck while Floyd was handcuffed and immobilized for nearly nine minutes, ignoring his pleas that he was unable to breathe and ultimately killing him. Floyd’s death has since sparked a wave of intense protests against police brutality and racism across US cities and the world.

A week ago, mourners placed a small memorial in front of the US Consulate in Krakow to honor George Floyd. Today at 2:30pm, those wishing to express sympathy and solidarity will gather peacefully at the same spot and then march to St. Mary’s Basilica on the Main Square. Attendees are encouraged to practice proper COVID-19 face protection/social distancing measures and to be prepared for rain.