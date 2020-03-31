COVID: New regulations in Poland for April

Poland has instituted more stringent regulations in order to limit the spread of the deadly COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

New rules include:

Children under 18 may not leave their home without adult supervision.

All parks and other public recreation areas are closed.

In shops, markets, and businesses like banks only three customers per payment point are allowed at a time.

Shops will be available only to people over the age of 65 from 10:00-12:00.

The above rule applies to pharmacies, except in the case of younger people who require vital medication in those hours.

Disposable gloves must be provided in shops.

In post offices, only two people are allowed inside per open service window.

Construction work is halted on weekends.

Hotels, hostels, and other short term rental rooms are closed except for people in quarantine, medical workers, other workers who need to use such facilities for their work (like construction workers), or people who were staying there before 31 March.

Hair and beauty salons, massage parlors, tattoo and piercing studios, etc. are closed.

Work from home when possible.

Employees who have to go to work must be provided gloves and/or hand sanitizer and should work at least 1.5 meters apart.

Stay at home except in cases of necessary travel to work, going to the doctor, doing necessary shopping, checking on relatives, walking your pet, or volunteering to fight the viral outbreak.

Maintain two meters between pedestrians (except in the cases of parents/children and disabled people who require assistance to move).

Fines for violating the quarantine rules can run from 5,000-30,000 PLN.