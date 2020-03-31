More buses and trams used to keep passengers apart during pandemic

Krakow’s public transport authority, MPK, has increased the frequency of some buses to help limit contact between passengers during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

To minimize the spread of the disease, the Polish government is currently requiring that at least half the seats on buses and trams remain empty. Police checks which found violations of this as well as requests from the vehicles’ drivers contributed to MPK’s decision to activate reserve buses to meet the increased demand.

Some of the most popular lines requiring additional buses are 125, 172, 204, 211, 239, 283, and 503, and trams 9, 13, and 50.

You can find updated public transport schedules on the MPK website or with the Jakdojade route planner.