Polish borders closure extended to 13 April

Heavy restrictions on crossings between Polish borders to limit the spread of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) epidemic have been extended until at least 13 April, the Polish Interior Ministry has decided.

Trade of goods is still permitted, as is the return of Polish citizens and a select group of foreigners who:

are married to Polish citizens

are children of a Polish citizen

possess a Karta Polaka

or have a permanent or temporary residence permit in Poland issued by Polish authorities.

However, those returning to Poland must be quarantined for 14 days at home.

Updated information from the Polish government in English can be found on its website.