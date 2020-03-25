City of Krakow to buy 6,000 coronavirus test kits

Krakow mayor Jacek Majchrowski announced on social media today that the city will purchase 6,000 coronavirus test kits for the Jagiellonian University Hospital in order to help them respond to the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Furthermore, the city will pay for hotel accommodation for hospital staff, who requested it out of fear that they might inadvertently bring the virus to their households.

The 500,000 PLN required for these new actions will come from the city’s 18 million PLN crisis management fund. Earlier this week, the local government already committed to spending 5.2 million of the fund, mostly the help sanitation efforts.

Currently there are 27 coronavirus patients at the University Hospital in Prokocim, and around 100 new tests are performed daily. Admissions to most other departments besides the infectious diseases ward are closed, with exceptions for people needing life-saving treatment or chemotherapy.

As of this publishing, there have been 1,051 coronavirus cases in Poland, including 14 deaths and two recoveries.