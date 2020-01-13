The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity breaks fundraising records

The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity (WOŚP), Poland’s largest and most-trusted charity NGO, raised a record 115 million PLN for their 28th “grand finale” event.

WOŚP, headed by journalist/organizer Jerzy Owsiak (pictured above), holds the annual fundraising drive to purchase specialized medical equipment for over 50 children’s hospitals throughout Poland. Owsiak stressed the importance of being able to give young patients state-of-the art diagnoses and treatment, promising that the organization would carry on its work “until the end of the world and one day longer.”

This year’s celebration follows a difficult year in which, at a previous finale event, the mayor of Gdańsk, Paweł Adamowicz, was fatally stabbed onstage before a crowd. His widow Magdalena Adamowicz gave a speech in their home city in his memory and thanked donors for their contributions.

99 international collection centers also participated in the 28th edition of the charity, including in countries as far away as Singapore, New Zealand, and Mexico.