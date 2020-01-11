New York Times names Krakow a place to visit in 2020

The New York Times, an American newspaper which ranks 18th in the world by circulation, has named Krakow number 14 on its list of 52 places to go in 2020.

The Times praised Krakow’s cathedrals, Jewish history, cultural life, parks, and tourist attractions. While they noted the city’s often dangerous levels of air pollution, they acknowledged steps officials have taken to mitigate smog, such as banning wood- and coal-burning furnaces and planning to introduce more electric city buses.

And the #1 most recommended city to visit? Washington, DC. You can read the full list here.