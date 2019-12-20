Krakow church adds contactless payment option

Krakow’s Church of St Maximilian Maria Kolbe is now accepting contactless payments, Polish-language news outlet Onet reports.

Instead of placing cash in a basket per tradition, parishioners can use an electronic device to pay by card, mobile, or smart watch.

The machines are mounted on standing boxes and do not need to be operated by church staff – users can input the amount they wish to donate themselves.

An estimated 80% of income to the Polish Catholic Church comes from untaxed donations.