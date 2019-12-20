Study reveals changing Polish Christmas traditions

More Poles are spending Christmas Eve alone or with friends, according to a study from the research organization BIG InfoMonitor.

71% of Polish people still spend the holiday at their family home, 1/3 of them traveling to do so. 2% will go abroad, while another 2% have to work.

Since the same study was conducted last year, the number of people including friends in their celebration has more than doubled, from 4% to 9%.

The study authors also noted an increase in Poles using online video chat to virtually spend time with loved ones over the holidays.

The results come from a December survey of 1,065 Poles aged 25-65.