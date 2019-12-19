Homeless man slept in a Krakow sewer for a year

City guards in Krakow’s Zabłocie district have announced the discovery of a man who was sleeping in a sewer for nearly a year.

The guards were notified of a man in the warm shelter on ul. Lipska, where he was found sleeping. Police report he was difficult to awaken and was unable to go outside with his own strength.

He initially refused help, but finally asked for water. He then reported chest pain and was breathing heavily, and an ambulance was called to take him to a hospital for medical treatment.

The Polish government has estimated that there may be around 33,408 homeless people in the country, though this number is disputed by external organizations and may be higher.