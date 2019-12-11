Krakow Main Square events to be reduced in 2020

Krakow mayor Jacek Majchrowski has signed an ordinance to reduce the number of public events taking place on Krakow’s Main Square in 2020 – from 34 to 24.

The remaining events will include the annual Juwenalia students’ event, the Lajkonik parade, the Krakow Marathon, and the Christmas Market. The last, running from 1 December to 1 January, will be the longest, while the city will try to limit others to 10 days or fewer.

Majchrowski said that the change was made in response to complaints that the Main Square is constantly crowded and not in its natural state, while other squares and public spaces remain unused and under-appreciated. Therefore events removed from the Main Square will, starting next year, take place in spaces like Mały Rynek, Plac Szczepański, and Plac Wolnica.