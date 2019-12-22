What will Krakow’s holiday public transport be like?

During the holidays, Krakow’s public transport system will make some alterations to its schedules. See below for the changes – anything not listed will be run as normally.

Monday, December 23

Tram lines:

17, 49, 71, 76, 78 – will be suspended.

50 – will run at a frequency reduced to 7.5 minutes throughout the day.

Bus lines:

132, 429, 475, 511, 572 – will be suspended.

139, 502, 503 – will run at a frequency reduced to 15 minutes throughout the day.

Tuesday, December 24 – Christmas Eve

Tram lines:

3, 8, 13, 20 – will run throughout the day with a frequency reduced to 15 minutes.

5, 9, 16, 19 – will not run from approximately 17.00.

17, 49, 71, 76, 78 – will be suspended.

50 – will run at a frequency reduced to 7.5 minutes. From approx. 16.00 the frequency of running will be further reduced to 15 minutes, while from approx. 19.30-20.00 to 20 minutes.

52 – up to approx. 16.00 will run unchanged (with a frequency of every 7.5 minutes), then the frequency of running will be further reduced to 15 minutes, while from approx. 19.30-20.00 to 20 minutes.

Bus lines:

100, 101, 109, 124, 127, 128, 134, 140, 143, 154, 158, 159, 160, 163, 168, 176, 183, 184, 192, 193, 194, 254, 413, 482, 482, 501, 502, 537, 743 – will not run from approx. 17.00. Line No. 134 will perform an additional pair of courses: approx. 18.45 from “Cracovia Stadium” and around 19.15 from “Zoo”.

132, 429, 475, 511, 572 – will be suspended.

139, 502, 503 – will run at a frequency reduced to 15 minutes throughout the day.

Wednesday, December 25 – Christmas

Tram lines:

5, 9, 19 – will be suspended.

50 – will run with the frequency reduced to 20 minutes throughout the day.

Bus lines:

101, 101, 103, 124, 128, 134, 140, 154, 158, 159, 184, 192, 194, 240, 484, 501, 502, 537 – they will not run until approx. 13.00. Line No. 134 will perform an additional pair of courses: approx. 6.30 from “Cracovia Stadium” and around 7.00 from the “Zoo”.

109, 127, 168, 183, 413, 482 – will be suspended.

Thursday, December 26

Tram lines:

5, 9, 19 – will not run until approx. 13.00-14.30.

50 – will run with frequency up to 20 minutes in hours. 9.00-13.00. At other times it will run as on a regular holiday.

Bus lines:

109 127, 168, 183, 413 – will be suspended.

482 – will not run until approx. 13.00-14.30.

Friday, December 27

Tram lines:

17, 49, 71, 76, 78 – will be suspended.

50 – will run at a frequency reduced to 7.5 minutes throughout the day.

Bus lines: