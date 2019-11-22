The Krakow Post

Say goodbye to Wavelo city bikes.

The company which owns them, BikeU, will withdraw from Krakow by the end of the year after a three-year program of renting bikes across the city. One of the primary reasons is competition from the now-ubiquitous electric scooters.

Nevertheless, some residents and policymakers in Krakow would like to see the continuation of city bikes in the future, and the city isn’t writing it off. If it were to be financially feasible for a private operator such as BikeU, though, either bicycle rental prices would have to braised or they would have to receive subsidies from the government.

Another suggestion is to include city bikes as part of the larger city card program which grants holders access to municipal trams and buses.

The issue will likely not be taken up by the city until the beginning of 2020.