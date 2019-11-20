Bus lines extended to new University Hospital location

The new headquarters of the Jagiellonian University Hospital in Prokocim will be served by extended routes of municipal buses 144 and 163 starting on Monday.

The changes apply both ways and should not affect the frequency of the buses.

Within a few years the city would like to extend tram lines to the hospital as well, depending on budget concerns, as a loop is estimated to cost around 20 million PLN.

The 255 million PLN relocation of Poland’s largest hospital was undertaken to consolidate its departments to better serve the thousands of annual patients and visitors. Before now, the hospital buildings were spread out around ul. Kopernika.