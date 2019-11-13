Student gardens coming to some Krakow schools

Next spring, 18 Krakow public schools will have the chance to grow their own gardens with the help of the city.

The program, led by a local hortitherapist (using plants for therapy), is partially inspired by similar initiatives in the UK.

Schoolchildren will have the opportunity to work in the gardens and also have outdoor lessons connected to it. The organizers hope to teach kids farming skills, kindle their interest in nature, and provide them with screen-free entertainment.

Interested schools are currently submitting applications to the Krakow Green Board, who will choose participants at the beginning of next year.