Krakow is famous for having one of the most picturesque Christmas markets in Europe. Started before WWII and resumed after communism, the Christmas market takes place on the Main Square you can buy presents and souvenirs as well as seasonal foods and mulled wine.

The market is open almost every day from 10:00-20:00 from 29 November to 7 January 2020.

