PHOTOS: Krakow All Saints’ Day 2019

One of Poland’s most iconic holidays is All Saints’ Day, on which people traditionally place candles on the graves of their loved ones (as well as famous Poles and victims of war and tragedies) to commemorate them.

All Saints’ Day is observed by the Catholic Church as well as some other Christian churches to celebrate (as the name suggest) all the saints, blending newer traditions with pagan rituals which came before and which also are the roots for Halloween.

