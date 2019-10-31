Krakow airport sees record 7 million flyers

The John Paul II Krakow-Balice Airport has already surpassed 7 million passengers for 2019, beating the previous year’s record (6.8 million).

Radio Krakow reports that the record breakers were a German husband and wife flying from Switzerland, who received gifts from the airport authorities.

By the end of the year, nearly 8 million people are expected to travel via the Krakow-Balice hub. Next spring, Poland’s LOT airlines will open new routes from there to New York City and elsewhere, potentially boosting the popularity of the airport – currently #2 in Poland – even further.