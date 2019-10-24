Medieval artifacts discovered beneath Krakowska Street

Renovation of Krakowska Street in Kazimierz has halted as workers have come across a stunning discovery of medieval artifacts, Polish-language portal Onet reports.

The findings are believed to either be part of a salt gate from the 12th century, or else part of a medieval sewage system. Further research is required to determine the precise nature of the ruins.

Earlier during the renovation, artifacts from a royal bridge were also discovered.

The findings come as some surprise since the area under renovation has already been dug up in recent history. Under the circumstances, city planners had not expected the construction to be delayed past its planned January 2020 completion date by archaeological findings. Now, depending on further progress, that date could be up in the air.