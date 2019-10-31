Krakow commemorates 100 years of Polish-Norwegian relations

As Poland and Norway celebrated 100 years of diplomatic relations, Krakow mayor Jacek Majchrowski and Norwegian ambassador Olav Myklebust planted a littleleaf linden tree near ICE Congresss Center in Krakow to commemorate the event.

In a speech, Majchrowski harked back to relations between the two peoples in the Middle Ages, and also thanked Norway for 15 years of funding which has sent billions of euros to projects in Poland including renovation of the Cloth Hall on Krakow’s Main Square.

The tree was planted near Maurycy Gomulicki’s Pyramid sculpture, which also received funding from the program as part of funding for artists against violence and in support of multiculturalism.