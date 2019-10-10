Trees planted across Poland for Tree Day

An effort to plant trees all over Poland as part of a national “tree day” event organized by environmentalist and animal rights organization Klub Gaja.

Over a decade of the campaign has seen over 900,000 trees planted across the country.

This year’s theme was “Trees for Climate.” The organizers emphasized in a Polish-language interview with LoveKrakow that trees not only absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen, but they also provide many benefits for the microclimates of urban dwellers such as shade and noise insulation.

Trees are planted by the organization itself as it tours the country, but also by individuals and institutions like schools, local governments, and housing associations, who can track the trees they have planted on the Klub Gaja website.