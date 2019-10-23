Results of Krakow’s 2019 citizens’ budget announced

The results of Krakow’s annual Citizen’s Budget have been announced by the city.

Just over 50,000 Cracovians voted to fund 171 projects worth a total of 30 million PLN of their tax money in their districts and the city at large.

The most popular city-wide proposal was to transform the parking lot on ul. Karmelicka near the public library into a green park for residents to enjoy. There were other nature projects supported in Młynówka Królewska (Park Royal Mlynowka) and Podgórze as well as:

better paths near the Vistula River

restoration of Nowa Huta’s Aleja Róż

an electric car for the animal shelter

a city fitness center

action to prevent illegal garbage dumps

providing more safety resources for places where Cracovians swim

a program to give prizes to people who take advantage of recycling points

Many more projects were chosen to primarily by and for each district. You can download a PDF of all the winning projects here.

The projects will be incorporated into the 2020 budget.