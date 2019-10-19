PHOTOS: More pro-Kurdish protests in Krakow

On Friday evening, a crowd of more than 100 Cracovians gathered in front of the US consulate to protest Turkish violence against Kurdish people in neighboring Syria. (Read more here.)

Demonstrators (flanked by police) shared in Polish information about the unique project of decentralized democratic socialism in Kurdish-controlled Rojava in Syria, which is threatened by recent Turkish military actions. At the end, chants and Kurdish songs were led by the Krakow Revolutionary Choir.

Use the arrows to slide through the gallery below. All photos are by Jacek Graff.