New alternative comics festival in Krakow

Poland has a rich history of independent, underground, and alternative comics (some of which have even appeared in The Krakow Post).

Today, some of the contemporary torch bearers of this tradition are coming together to create FAK, the Festival of Alternative Comics. At Krakow’s Manggha Museum of Japanese Art and Technology, visitors can browse an exhibition of over 20 creators of comics, zines, illustrations, and more from around Poland. There will also be 60-90 minute lectures and workshops about understanding and creating work in these media, followed by an animation show.

At 21:30, after the event, the organizers will host an after-party at Klub Re featuring musical guests ehh hahah, Jakub Lemiszewski, Pussy Mantra, Mikołaj Tkacz.

You can find more information about the event here.