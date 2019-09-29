Lesser Poland government pledges to curb plastic use

The legislature of Lesser Poland (Małopolska), to which Krakow belongs, has adopted a resolution to adopt more ecologically sustainable materials in its offices.

The “Plastic-Free Małopolska” policy resolves to stop using plastic dishes and packaging at regional government meetings as well as to switch to recycled paper. The changes are set to go into effect at the beginning of next year.

Deputy Marshal Tomasz Urynowicz said that only a third of the 26 million tons of plastic waste generated annually in the European Union is recycled, while the rest can cause harm to plants and animals including humans – and it may not biodegrade for centuries.