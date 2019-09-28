Student budgets to be introduced in Krakow schools

Students in Krakow public schools will soon be able to vote on how to spend part of their educational budget.

The purpose of the project is to teach students about budgeting and cooperation as well as to empower them to have some influence over the resources of their schools. It is similar in some ways to the Citizens’ Budget program, in which Cracovians can vote how to spend a portion of city money on local improvement projects.

In Krakow local government schools, so-called student budgets, thanks to which young people will learn to cooperate and manage money allocated to the implementation of student ideas – the press office of the city of Krakow informed.

The money for the project will be part of 30 million PLN collected annually from rental of school premises, donations, and other sources.