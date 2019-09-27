Krakow bikes targeted by vandalism

One or more unknown vandals have been systematically damaging Wavelo city bikes, directors of the project report.

Since June of this year, 87 bikes have been deliberately damaged by having their tire inner tubes pierced, causing damages of over 4,000 PLN.

Most of the bikes were at a handful of racks near the city center and Nowa Huta.

The crimes have been reported, and police are still on the lookout for suspects. The perpetrator(s) could potentially face up to five years’ imprisonment.

The Wavelo bike program was introduced in its current form to Krakow in 2016, charging 20 groszy per minute of use. The number of users surpassed two million in summer of this year.