Poland seeks UNESCO recognition for rafting

Poland will propose the inclusion of the rafting profession on the UNESCO list of intangible cultural heritage.

UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) defines intangible cultural heritage as “traditions or living expressions inherited from our ancestors and passed on to our descendants, such as oral traditions, performing arts, social practices, rituals, festive events, knowledge and practices concerning nature and the universe or the knowledge and skills to produce traditional crafts.” For example, UNESCO also recognizes tango, Azerbaijani carpet weaving, falconry, and Arabic coffee.

Traditional rafting in Poland is popular the Lesser Poland region, of which Krakow is a part – especially an 18-km route on the Dunajec River in Pieniny National Park (pictured above). It is also practiced in surrounding countries such as Slovakia and the Czech Republic – four have joined Poland in supporting the addition to the list.

A final recommendation for what will be included is expected in March of next year.