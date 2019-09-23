Krakow and Edinburgh renew their partnership

Krakow and Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland, have agreed to renew their cultural partnership for the next five years.

The first commitment between the two cities was in 1994, and since then it has been extended every five years. Specifically, they have promised to cooperate in the areas of education, monument protection, social assistance, urban management, and culture.

In celebration, Edinburh a two-day #KrakowExperience festival organized by the Scottish-Polish Cultural Association in cooperation with the Consulate General of the Republic of Poland in Edinburgh, featuring Polish music, theater, food, and workshops.