Local foxes will be vaccinated against rabies

Wild foxes across the Lesser Poland region will be vaccinated against rabies, public veterinary officials have announced.

The vaccines will be delivered within small brown green cubes of fishmeal and other ingredients, designed to be smelled by foxes from up to 800 km away. Wildlife workers will place them in wild areas frequented by foxes.

Officials encourage passersby not to touch the vaccines, as human scent would put foxes off of them, and to keep pets away.

The week-long campaign, starting on 28 September, is part of a system conducted in spring and autumn. The program has been a success, reducing the recorded number of rabid foxes from over 100 less than a decade ago to only a few annual cases now.