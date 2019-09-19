Flights from Krakow to NYC will begin next May

Starting in May 2020, passengers will be able to fly LOT airlines from Krakow directly to New York City on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Kraków-Balice Airport president Radosław Włoszek praised the decision, highlighting its potential advantage to both tourism and business sectors in both cities.

Furthermore, the Krakow-Chicago route has proven so popular that LOT will increase the frequency of its flights from three times per week to five.

From Krakow, LOT also offers international flights to Budapest, Dubrovnik, and Bucharest, and domestically to Warsaw, Gdańsk, and Olsztyn.