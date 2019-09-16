Polish police to crack down on drivers with phones

Police across Poland plan to increase roadside checks for drivers talking on their mobile phones.

The action is supported by TISPOL, the European Traffic Police Network, which is sponsoring similar actions in other countries at the same time.

People in Poland are forbidden from holding a phone to talk, text, or perform other activities while driving or riding a bicycle. Researchers broadly agree that doing so increases the chances of accidents caused by distraction.

Drivers may use headsets or a speaker phone system connected to their car, although a number of scientific studies have suggested that hands-free devices are not significantly safer than holding a phone.