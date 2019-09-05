WWII bombs found near rail work, dismantled

Construction workers discovered five unexploded German bombs during a railroad renovation project, Polish police and military confirm.

During the overhaul of the tracks near ul. Blich and ul. Kopernika, the workers found four SD 50 bombs used by the Nazi German Luftwaffe during the Second World War. A fifth one was unearthed during a following search. Road and rail traffic were temporarily halted as police, the fire brigade, and a bomb squad collected the explosives. Surrounding residents were not evacuated.

The Polish military reported that the bombs were later neutralized by sappers at a local training center.

Sprengbombe Dickwandig (thick-walled explosive bomb) 50s were fragmentation explosives dropped by the Nazi air force to kill people, pierce armor, and destroy vehicles. Each one weighs approximately 55 kg.