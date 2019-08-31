There’s no such thing as a free ride (to Bronowice)

As the leaves fade and fall away with autumn, so do the orange traffic barrels of Krakow road construction along ul. Królewska and the free buses that went with them.

Starting on 31 August, buses 704 and 713 between Bronowice and Stary Kleparz – which had replaced trams running to Bronowice, closed for road renovation – will be liquidated. In their place will be but 708, which will operate using normal ticket fares and will have the following route:

Bronowice Małe

Bronowice Wiadukt

Wesele

Bronowice

Głowackiego

Uniwersytet Pedagogiczny

Biprostal

Urzędnicza

Plac Inwalidów

Grottgera

Biskupia

Stary Kleparz

The city hopes to complete the construction project on Królewska by the end of September.

You can find more information on public transport routes on the MPK website or with third-party site/app Jakdojade.