It’s electric! But is it safe? Boar fence worries Ruczaj students

Krakow’s Jagiellonian University has decided to install an electric fence around its Ruczaj campus in order to thwart the entry of wild boars.

However, some local students are complaining that the fence is not sufficiently marked and that it could be dangerous for pets.

University officials argue that the fence is safe and turns on at night in response to twilight sensors. A solid barrier cannot be constructed, as it would violate local regulations.

Wild boars, native to Poland, are on the World Conservation Union’s most invasive species list. They travel in groups and are prone to raiding urban garbage. Although attacks on humans are rare, boars are capable of causing significant injury.