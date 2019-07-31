New restricted traffic zone in Krakow city center

Starting August 1st, a new restricted traffic area in the center of Krakow. During rush hour, ul. Franciszkańska/Dominikańska (pictured above, near the Krakow City Hall) will be closed to all traffic except for authorized service/supply vehicles, residents living in the neighborhood, and bicycles.

The change is designed to ease the flow of trams along the narrow street and to limit car traffic in the city center.

In September, the city will also construct a circular garden around the statue of former Krakow mayor Józef Dietl which will double as seating for visitors, pictured above in official concept art.