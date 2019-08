Krakow is opening a small “bird park” west of the city center on ul. Bobrowski.

The park, under construction since May, is designed to educate visitors about local birds – what they eat, how to attract them, and more.

The project is part of a “pocket park” initiative to create green spaces in Krakow that are under 5,000 square meters but still add value, beauty, and nature for local residents to enjoy, relaxing on a bench or hammock.