Renovation of botanical garden greenhouse nears completion
The renovation of the the Botanic Garden of the Jagiellonian University’s largest greenhouse is nearly complete after several months of work.
The ceiling is being expanded to accommodate a 160-year-old date palm which is growing inside. The roof will reach 24 meters; seven higher than previously.
The 9-million-PLN project will also include a more energy-efficient climate control system as well as aids for the visually-impaired.
The garden was founded in 1783 and is now in the national registry of valuable nature objects. It is open from mid-April to mid-October.