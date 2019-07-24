Record-breaking number of pets abandoned at Krakow’s animal shelter

The Krakow Society for the Care of Animals reports that, in just one day, 41 pets were left in the care of their shelter, breaking their previous record.

Greater numbers of owners often leave their pets at shelters during the holiday season rather than figure out to care for them during their summer travels. In one case, a woman left her pet of six years because she had retired and wanted to travel abroad more.

Adjusting to shelter life can be difficult for animals, especially now that space is reduced due to renovation.

If you are interested in helping the shelter or adopting a pet for free, you can find out how to do so here.