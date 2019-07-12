Students compete for the most popular majors at Jagiellonian University

Psychology and law are the most popular major among new applicants to Krakow’s Jagieollonian University, according to information released by the school’s recruitment department, followed by Philosophy and Medicine.

Other popular faculties include English Philology, Journalism and Social Communication, IT, Management, and Pharmacy.

Of course, not all of them will get in. Psychology, for example, has 1,799 candidates vying for 220 spots, or an acceptance rate of just over 12%.

The most difficult program to get in, as in previous years, is Japanese studies. 456 candidates applied, but there are only 28 places available, meaning there are over 16 interested people for every open spot. Economics, Finance/Banking/Insurance, and Swedish and English Philologies are also especially difficult to get into.