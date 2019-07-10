An entrance fee for Krakow?

Could there be an entrance fee for tourists to enter Krakow?

That’s what one Krakow city councilwoman has suggested, taking a page from Venice, another hot destination for travelers.

Małgorzata Jantos said she would offer the proposal to Krakow mayor Jacek Majchrowski, suggesting a fee of about 1 EUR for visitors to Krakow which could be used for municipal public transport.

Krakow was visited by about 13 million tourists last year.

In Venice, tourists entering the city center are required to pay 2.5-10 EUR, depending on the season. Residents do not have to pay, along with commuting students, family members of Venetians, funeral attendees, and some other excluded groups.

Information in Polish on Radio Krakow.