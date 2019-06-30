Summer holiday train routes from Krakow

Two holiday train routes have opened from Krakow, to Zakopane and to the Tatry mountains in Slovakia.

“Luxtorpeda” runs on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, leaving Krakow at 8:12 and arriving in the popular mountain village of Zakopane at 11:24. It depart in the evening at 19:08. The train is air-conditioned and offers space for luggage and bicycles.

The line to Slovakia has reopoened after a nine-year closure. Each weekend, a pair of trains will run in the morning and evening between Krakow and Poprad Tatry – Muszyna in Slovakia, in a cooperation between the Slovak and Małopolska Railways.

