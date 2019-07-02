Forest fires rage across Poland as heat wave continues

The ongoing heat wave and drought tormenting Poland and most of the rest of Europe means that forest fires are becoming more common.

On 27 June, 129 fires broke out in forests across the country, according to Polish media. Added to that were 26 crop fires, three in Krakow’s Malopolska region.

In total, there were 702 fires of different sorts in on day throughout Poland, in which one person died and four were injured.

If there have been five consecutive mornings with less than 10% humidity, Polish park rangers may issue a temporary ban on entry into Polish forests, punishable by a fine.

This is not the first time this year that fire has threatened Polish forests. A breakout of forest fires in April exceeded the usual number, prompting one fire fighter involved to describe the situation as “catastrophic.”