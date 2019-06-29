29th Jewish Culture Festival in Krakow

The Jewish Culture Festival is bringing a host of unique cultural events to Krakow for the 29th year in a row. This year’s theme is “The Earth.”

The main program features 125 events, including concerts, lectures, workshops, tours, art event, and ceremonies, plus a variety of auxiliary events in Kazimierz. The heart of the festival will be located in a large tent near the High Synagogue near Cheder Cafe.

The Festival is one of the largest displays of Jewish culture outside of Israel, and lasts from 21 to 30 June. You can find the full program of events here.