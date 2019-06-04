Trams to Bronowice to reopen in September after renovation

The city of Krakow has approved a renovation project on ul. Karmelicka which will ultimately conclude work on a stretch of road which has closed one of Krakow’s major tram lines since last autumn.

The previous construction took place further down the same road, where Karmelicka becomes ul. Królewska. The latest project, undertaken by the same company, will complete modernization of most of the tracks between Teatr Bagatela and Bronowice in the northwest of Krakow.

All told, the renovation of both stretches will cost around 90 million PLN. (Some funds came from the European Union.)

We recommend using jakdojade or Krakow’s official public transport site to find up-to-date schedules and the best route for you.